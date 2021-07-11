74°
Police investigating deadly shooting in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - One man is dead after a shooting on Barrow Street, Plaquemine Police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.
There are no more details at this time. Check back for further updates.
