Man dead after hit and run on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a car and died on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 35-year-old Barry Pace was crossing the street near S Donmoor Avenue around 3 a.m. when he was hit by a Kia Forte.

Officers said the driver left, and Pace died at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at (225) 389-7819.