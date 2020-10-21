Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after head-on crash with school bus in south La.
CHAUVIN - A man was killed in early Wednesday morning after his truck crashed head-on into a school bus carrying children in Terrebonne Parish.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on LA 56 in the area of Chauvin.
Investigators said Troy Lyons, 43, was driving southbound on the highway when his pick-up crossed into the opposite lane and into the past of an oncoming school bus. Though Lyons was wearing a seatbelt at the time, his injuries were so sever that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sixteen students were on the bus at the time of the collision, along with the bus driver. Two children suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
It's still unclear why Lyons drove into oncoming traffic. The crash remains under investigation.
