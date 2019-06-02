Man dead after head on crash in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA- One person is dead following a head-on crash near Calmes Rd in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Ronald Davis.

According to officials, Davis was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on LA 16 with his wife in the passenger seat around 3:15 Sunday morning. For reasons unknown, he crossed the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2002 Cadillac DeVille.

The driver of the Cadillac was 35-year old John Daniels.

Daniels was transported to Our Lady Of the Lake hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner's office. His wife, 38-year old Pamela Toops was transported to OLOL for non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not a factor at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.