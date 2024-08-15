81°
Man dead after domestic dispute led to shooting Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people are in custody after a domestic dispute led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office responded to an apartment complex on Hanks Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday in response to a shooting.
Deputies said early information indicated that a domestic dispute led to a man being shot inside one of the apartments. The man died on the scene.
Multiple people have been detained as deputies continue the investigation. This is a developing story.
