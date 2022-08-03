79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Airline Highway

1 hour 5 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 7:41 AM August 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway late Tuesday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday a man was hit along the 9900 block of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days