Man dead after being hit by Kansas City Southern train near South Acadian Thruway; police ID him
BATON ROUGE - Police on Friday released the identity of a man struck and killed while walking on railroad tracks near Acadian Thruway in south Baton Rouge.
Tyler Auzenne, 35, was struck by a Kansas City Southern freight train about 3 p.m. He died at the scene, police said Thursday.
