Man dead, 2 children hurt after jump from New Jersey bridge

4 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, October 25 2016 Oct 25, 2016 October 25, 2016 6:56 AM October 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WANAQUE, N.J. - A man who jumped off a New Jersey highway bridge with his two children is dead, and the children are injured.

State police say the man jumped from an overpass into a wooded area near the Wanaque River on Monday night.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His two children were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities say they found the man's car near the bridge.

It's unclear why he jumped. The investigation is ongoing.

