Man dead, 2 children hurt after jump from New Jersey bridge

WANAQUE, N.J. - A man who jumped off a New Jersey highway bridge with his two children is dead, and the children are injured.



State police say the man jumped from an overpass into a wooded area near the Wanaque River on Monday night.



The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His two children were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.



Authorities say they found the man's car near the bridge.



It's unclear why he jumped. The investigation is ongoing.