Man crossing road on lawn mower struck & killed in Lafourche Parish

THIBODAUX - A 77-year-old operating a lawn mower was struck and killed on LA 1 near Richland Drive Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Larry Helm was driving a riding lawn mower along LA 1. As he attempted to cross the highway from the southbound shoulder, he drove into the path of an oncoming GMC. The driver of the GMC attempted to avoid a collision by braking and steering to the right but struck the lawn mower.

Helm died at the scene. The driver and two passengers of the GMC suffered no injuries.

Although impairment was not suspected, a toxicology sample was collected from Helm. The driver of the GMC passed a breathalyzer test.

The crash remains under investigation.