91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man crossing road on lawn mower struck & killed in Lafourche Parish
THIBODAUX - A 77-year-old operating a lawn mower was struck and killed on LA 1 near Richland Drive Friday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, Larry Helm was driving a riding lawn mower along LA 1. As he attempted to cross the highway from the southbound shoulder, he drove into the path of an oncoming GMC. The driver of the GMC attempted to avoid a collision by braking and steering to the right but struck the lawn mower.
Helm died at the scene. The driver and two passengers of the GMC suffered no injuries.
Although impairment was not suspected, a toxicology sample was collected from Helm. The driver of the GMC passed a breathalyzer test.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pays for Super Regional tickets for students
-
Road work on Siegen Lane expected to impact weekend traffic for months
-
Livingston Parish allocated $1.7 million dollars of funding for Hurricane Ida relief
-
La. lawmakers pass state budget with temporary pay bump for teachers
-
Judge tosses out murder charges for parents whose daughter died on rotting...