Man crashes vehicle into two parked cars; shoots at deputies while trying to escape

1 hour 49 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, July 24 2021 Jul 24, 2021 July 24, 2021 9:03 PM July 24, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: WWL-TV

HARVEY - A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into two parked cars while trying to escape law enforcement officials.

WWL-TV reported that Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were chasing a man through a Harvey neighborhood when he drove into a resident's driveway and crashed into two cars.

WWL said witnesses saw the man get out of the car and shoot at the deputies. The man left the scene on foot but was caught and arrested.

The situation is still under investigation and no further details are immediately available.

