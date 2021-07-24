82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man crashes vehicle into two parked cars; shoots at deputies while trying to escape
HARVEY - A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into two parked cars while trying to escape law enforcement officials.
WWL-TV reported that Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were chasing a man through a Harvey neighborhood when he drove into a resident's driveway and crashed into two cars.
WWL said witnesses saw the man get out of the car and shoot at the deputies. The man left the scene on foot but was caught and arrested.
Trending News
The situation is still under investigation and no further details are immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Governor recommends wearing a mask indoors amid new COVID surge, some state...
-
Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students