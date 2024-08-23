Man convicted on two counts of murder after 2022 Brusly stabbings

Kevin Craig, 2022

BRUSLY - A man was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder after a stabbing in 2022, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

Kevin Craig, 61, was arrested after a March 27 double-murder of Myeisha Adams and RL Washington. According to a release from District Attorney Tony Clayton, Craig was having an affair with Adams and Craig had a child with her. Craig dropped her off at the home of Washington. Around midnight, Craig entered Washington's residence without authorization and tried to forcibly drag Adams out of the house.

A friend of Washington discovered his body with six stab wounds in his home the next day. The body of Adams was found in a field off Louisiana Highway 1 in the area. Adams had been stabbed thirteen times, and Craig was arrested that morning.

Officers later uncovered video footage of Craig with a large knife in his hand at about 1 a.m. the morning of the murders. He was also seen leaving Washington’s home with Adams. Craig’s mobile phone was found at the scene where Adams body was found.

Sentencing is set for October 3.