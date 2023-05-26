Man convicted of 'heinous' 1988 murder given another opportunity for parole

BATON ROUGE — A convicted rapist and murderer whom detectives and a district attorney consider the prime suspect in other murders went before the parole board this week. It was the third time he has met with the panel in recent years.

The panel of the Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, meeting in Baton Rouge, voted 2-1 to keep Samuel Galbraith locked up. A panel had voted in November 2016 to approve Galbraith's release, but after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed what was about to happen, Gov. John Bel Edwards blocked the decision amid public outcry.

Galbraith, a soldier at Fort Polk, was convicted in Karen Hill's 1988 death. He was on the run for almost 10 years before being caught.

The brutal nature of the crime still brings seasoned detectives to tears.

"You don't forget it," retired detective Kenneth Williams said. "When I looked at the tree, it was like she was still tied to it."

Williams met WBRZ at the murder scene some 30 years later.

Now, Karen Hill's mother wants to ensure that Galbraith isn't released.

"Do your job and don't let him out," Jessie McWilliams said. "He didn't just murder my daughter, it was a heinous, vicious murder. He raped her and tied her to a tree."

Galbraith was convicted in February 2000. He was sentenced to 71 years for murdering Karen Hill and raping her. With a little more than 20 years served, her family is questioning why he being offered chances to leave prison early.

Galbraith won't be eligible for parole again for two more years. He's scheduled to be released on good time on May 11, 2029.