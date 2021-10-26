Man convicted in slaying of Michael Jordan's father denied parole

Daniel Green

It's been over two decades since two men shot Michael Jordan's father to death in a robbery, and now one of the men who was convicted of the murder has been denied parole.

According to CNN, Daniel Green and Larry Demery, were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 murder of James Jordan.

Green's parole was denied Friday.

His co-defendant, Demery, was granted parole via a scholastic and vocational program called the Mutual Agreement Parole Program. His parole date was set for August 6, 2023.

The two men were tied to the fatal shooting of James Jordan, which occurred July 23, 1993, while Jordan was sleeping in his car on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Demery said he and Green had planned to rob a motel when Jordan's expensive car caught their attention and they decided to go after the car instead.

As he was being shot, Jordan woke up and asked what was happening, Demery said during the trial.

Demery also said he and Green didn't realize the victim was the father of an internationally renowned basketball icon until they looked through his belongings and realized what they'd done.

The two men took Jordan's body to a swamp near Bennettsville, South Carolina, which is where his remains were found 11 days later.

Witnesses at the time added that after the murder, Green and Demery drove Jordan's car.

Jordan was 56 years of age at the time of his death.

In a 2020 ESPN documentary called, 'The Last Dance,' Michael Jordan spoke of his father's influence in his life, saying, "He was my rock, we were very close. He constantly gave me advice."

"I remember in ninth grade I got suspended three times in one year," Jordan said. "And my father pulled me aside that summer and said: 'Look, you don't look like you're heading in the right direction. You know, if you want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.'"

He continued, "That's all I needed to hear. From that point on, it was like tunnel vision and I never got in trouble from that point on."

Green's parole will be reviewed again in 2024.