76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, child critically injured after Kentucky Street house fire

3 hours 24 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 9:20 PM May 29, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, sustained serious injuries Wednesday night in a house fire on Kentucky Street.

The fire was reported sometime after 9 o'clock Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street, a few blocks away from the I-10/I-110 split. The blaze was under control around 9:30 p.m.

A bystander reportedly told fire crews that someone was trapped inside. Officials tell WBRZ a man and child were both found inside the front of the home, and were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes the blaze started in the back of the house. 

The fire remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days