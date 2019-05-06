Man charged with third DWI after falling asleep behind the wheel

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he was found asleep in a vehicle Sunday.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. police were called to investigate a man asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Fuqua Street. Authorities say the vehicle was at a stop sign.

According to the arrest document the vehicle was running, in gear, and the driver's foot was on the brake.

The driver was identified as Clifton Ducksworth. Authorities were able to wake Ducksworth and escort him out of the vehicle.

While being interviewed authorities say Ducksworth had red eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. Authorities also noticed the strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found an open Daiquiri container and an open bottle of scotch.

Ducksworth was charged with DWI (third offense), reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a previous offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, and obstruction of public passage.