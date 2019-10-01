86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man charged with tampering with electric rental scooters

2 hours 28 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 October 01, 2019 5:08 PM October 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KHSB
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a Florida man who was cutting the brake lines of electric rental scooters.
  
A Fort Lauderdale police news releases says 59-year-old Randall Williams was arrested Sunday. He was charged with felony criminal mischief, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and prowling.
  
Police say surveillance video first spotted Williams tampering with a scooter Sept. 22. Authorities say officers caught him in the act Sunday and found a total of 20 scooters with severed brake lines in the area.
  
Police notified the electric scooter vendor, which removed scooters from the area. It wasn't clear if anyone had been injured.
  
Police didn't say why Williams was tampering with the scooters. Online court records didn't list an attorney who could be contacted for comment on his behalf.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days