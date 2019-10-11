88°
Man charged with strangling friend with Christmas lights

Friday, October 11 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged with strangling his friend with a string of Christmas lights during an argument.
  
The Shelby County district attorney's office in Memphis said Thursday that 37-year-old Hans Banks has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
  
Prosecutors say Banks and his friend, 59-year-old Joseph Hurdle, were at Banks' apartment in July when an argument they were having turned violent.
  
Authorities say Banks hit Hurdle with an object, strangled him with a string of Christmas lights and left in Hurdle's vehicle. Banks later flagged down officers and told them there was a body in his apartment.
  
An affidavit shows Banks told police he was in a sexual relationship with Hurdle. Banks remains jailed.
  
Banks' lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.
