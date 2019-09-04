Man charged with solicitation of a minor following undercover operation

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man following an undercover operation conducted in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On August 30, agents with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit utilized a popular dating app to talk with a suspect later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Mancuso. At the time the undercover trooper was posing as a 16-year-old male.

Messages from their conversations show that Mancuso didn't mind the age difference. Authorities say Mancuso admitted to being with another 16-year-old male previously and that "it was fun."

On Tuesday, the suspect and the undercover trooper were suppose to meet at a local shopping center. When agents arrived, Mancuso left the scene.

During the investigation, agents were able to locate Mancuso and arrest him. He was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.