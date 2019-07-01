Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with setting family member's home on fire after argument
GONZALES - A Gonzales man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a relative's home and set it on fire over a family squabble.
According to the state fire marshal's office, 34-year-old Anthony Bozeman was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Saturday for simple arson and simple burglary.
State fire investigators named Bozeman as a suspect after it was determined the home on Jeana Avenue was intentionally set ablaze.
Witnesses said Bozeman had shown up at the home a day earlier and became irate after the occupants, including his own mother, refused to let him in over previous disputes. Another claimed to have seen Bozeman leaving the property just before the fire became visible.
Bozeman was apprehended by Gonzales police and booked over the weekend.
