Man charged with second-degree battery after attacking ex-girlfriend
BATON ROUGE- A man is facing charges for attacking his ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose.
Ridge Morris, 24, is charged with home invasion and second-degree battery for the incident.
According to the affidavit, on March 11 Morris entered a home in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. The home belonged to the mother of the victim.
Once inside, Morris pushed the victim to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times. Her face sustained significant swelling, according to the arrest report. It was later discovered that the victim had a broken nose.
The victim told authorities the day before the attack she had ended a year long relationship with Morris.
