Man charged with rape after allegedly holding mother & daughter captive during Tropical Storm Barry

CUT OFF - Deputies say a man raped a woman while holding her and her teenage daughter against their will as Tropical Storm Barry inundated parts of south Louisiana over the weekend.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced Morgan Ratley, 52, was booked Tuesday after the three-day ordeal.

The mother says Ratley took her and her teenage daughter captive Friday evening, as the storm was approaching the coast, and restrained her to a chair using duct tape. The woman says Ratley also raped her over the weekend and refused to let her leave. They were allegedly held at a house in Cut Off, a community that lies near the Louisiana coast.

The two were finally able to escape Sunday and notified the sheriff's office of the attack.

Deputies later found Ratley and took him into custody. He was booked on charges of first-degree rape, sexual battery, domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. His bond is set at $135,000.