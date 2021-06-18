82°
Man charged with negligent homicide in overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting left one dead in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday night.
Police say Israel Crockett, 21, was shot on Ford Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Crockett was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police booked Darius Ellis, 20, Friday morning on a charge of negligent homicide.
Police say Ellis accidentally shot Crockett while the two were playing with a gun.
