82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man charged with negligent homicide in overnight shooting

45 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 11:45 AM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting left one dead in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say Israel Crockett, 21, was shot on Ford Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Crockett was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police booked Darius Ellis, 20, Friday morning on a charge of negligent homicide.

Trending News

Police say Ellis accidentally shot Crockett while the two were playing with a gun. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days