Man charged with negligent homicide in overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after a shooting left one dead in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say Israel Crockett, 21, was shot on Ford Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Crockett was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police booked Darius Ellis, 20, Friday morning on a charge of negligent homicide.

Police say Ellis accidentally shot Crockett while the two were playing with a gun.