Man charged with murdering UK lawmaker David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the deadly stabbing of United Kingdom MP David Amess, according to the BBC News.

Officials announced Thursday morning that a London resident named Ali Harbi Ali is in custody and is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court later Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the murder accusations leveled against him, Ali is also charged with the preparation of terrorist attacks.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement regarding Ali's arrest, saying, "We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations."

According to the BBC, Ali happens to be the son of a former adviser to Somalia's prime minister.

The late David Amess, a popular Member of Parliament in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, had been working as an MP since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Amess was stabbed several times around midday Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, England.

Since the 69-year-old lawmaker's murder, a large team of detectives in the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command had been "working around the clock" to search several addresses in north London, analyze digital devices, and review CCTV, officials said.

At this time, police are not investigating any other suspects, and there have not been any other arrests.