Man charged with murdering fleeing teenage burglar rejects plea deal

ZACHARY - A homeowner accused of executing a 15-year-old he caught burglarizing his house and then moving the body to someone else's property has rejected an offer from prosecutors that would have guaranteed him a lighter sentence.

Court records show 63-year-old Terry Flanagan, who faces a charge of second-degree murder, rejected the plea deal earlier this week.

Flanagan is accused of shooting 15-year-old Chaldrion Brooke-Spurlock, a Zachary High student who burglarized his home with two other teenagers back in 2017.

Arrest records said Flanagan was tipped off to the break-in while he was at work and returned home to find Brooke-Spurlock fleeing through a window. Flanagan reportedly shot the teenager in the side then walked up and shot him again as he was lying on the ground.

After killing the teen, police said Flanagan then moved the body out of his yard to a neighboring property.

"We felt like Mr. Flanagan's life was not in danger," Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said at the time. "He should have called us... And he probably wouldn't be in this situation he's in right now."

Authorities said Flanagan has his own extensive criminal past and was supposed to be serving a life sentence at the Angola prison as a habitual offender. Flanagan was released in February 2016, a little more than a year before the shooting, after being transferred from the state prison to another parish work release program.

A provision in state law allowed for Flanagan's release, and he was assigned to a near life-long parole.

Investigators later learned Flanagan likely had criminal ties to the teens who burglarized his home.

"There's an indication that they knew what he was doing," Chief David McDavid said. "And there's a possible indication they were involved also."

Flanagan is currently held on a $250,000 bond with his trial set to begin later this year.