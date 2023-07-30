87°
Man charged with murder following heroin overdose
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on 2nd degree murder charges in the overdose death of a man from Baton Rouge.
The charges stem from the death of Abraham Said, 20, in the 43000 block of R. Daigle Road in Gonzales on May 3rd. During the initial investigation, deputies say they learned Andre Wilson, 20, prepared the syringe and administered heroin to Said. Later that day, Wilson was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed Said died from a lethal dose of heroin, so the charges against Wilson were upgraded Friday He's being held in the Ascension Parish jail on a $300,000 bond.
