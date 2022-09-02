Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with meth possession says ghost planted the drug
MONROE, La. (AP) - Deputies say a Louisiana man who called 911 to report an ax attack was found uninjured and in possession of meth he says was planted by a ghost.
News outlets report Michael L. Auttenberry is charged with giving a false police report and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies say Auttenberry called authorities this month to report that he had been hit in the head with an ax. Responding deputies found an uninjured Auttenberry cursing at people "obviously not there."
Auttenberry then said intruders were inside his home, prompting deputies to search the place and find a bag of meth. They also found meth on Auttenberry, who told them the drug was planted by a ghost or intruder.
It's unclear if Auttenberry has a lawyer.
