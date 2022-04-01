Man charged with killing LSU basketball star goes to trial next week

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with murdering LSU basketball prodigy Wayde Sims during a street fight will go to trial over three years after the killing.

Jury selection in Dyteon Simpson's case is slated to begin Monday at the 19th Judicial District Court, a process that's been waylaid by a combination of COVID delays, a change of judges and attempts by Simpson's defense to move the trial out of East Baton Rouge.

Simpson was arrested in September 2018 after he allegedly gunned down Sims just off Southern University's campus. Police said Sims was shot after he tried to intervene in the brawl, which broke out as crowds were leaving an on-campus concert.

Video of the fight and the deadly shooting circulated on social media and ultimately helped investigators identify Simpson as the gunman. That video will be a key piece of evidence in prosecutors' case against Simpson.

Simpson has remained jailed for the past several years as he awaited trial for second-degree murder. Simpson's attorney fought for his release in 2019, arguing that his family—including Simpson's infant son—was struggling without him.

A judge opted to keep him in jail at the time, and he's remained in custody since.