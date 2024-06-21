Man charged with killing Loranger woman, daughter seeks return to Louisiana to face charges

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of killing a Loranger woman and kidnapping her two daughters waived some of his rights at a hearing in a Mississippi federal court Friday, including one that could lead to his eventual return to Louisiana to face charges.

WAPT reported that Daniel Callihan, 36, waived his preliminary hearing and a detention hearing, agreeing to return to Louisiana to face charges. A transfer date isn't known; Callihan also faces state charges in Mississippi and a judge there would have to agree to let him leave the state.

Callihan and Victoria Cox, 32, are accused in the death of Erin Brunett, 4, who was found dead near Byram, Mississippi, on June 13. Law officers say she and her sister Jalie, 6, were kidnapped at the time their mother, Callie Brunett, 35, was killed at their Loranger home. Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunett, and Cox is accused of being an accessory after the fact in that death.

Callihan was indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping by a Tangipahoa Parish grand jury. Cox was indicted on one count each of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping of a child and second-degree kidnapping.