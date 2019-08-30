Man charged with kidnapping, raping French Quarter tourist

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of kidnapping a Texas woman as she visited Harrah's New Orleans Casino and then sexually assaulting her has been formally charged.

WWL reports Anthony Singleton allegedly kidnapped and raped the 52-year-old woman who was visiting New Orleans with her spouse in March. The woman said she was attacked after she went for a walk around 3 a.m. while her husband played blackjack.

The victim claimed Singleton pulled her into an alley, took off her clothes and raped her. The assault reportedly left her bleeding profusely and required emergency surgery.

Officials said the woman was able to convince her attacker to return to the casino with her. Once inside, she grabbed him and screamed that she had just been raped. He walked out of the building before police arrived.

Investigators were able to collect DNA from the victim before her surgery which later matched Singleton's DNA. He was found in the Plaquemines Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

He was formally charged Thursday with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $1 million.