Man charged with illegally trading Louisiana box turtles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 65-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with violating federal and state law by illegally trading Louisiana box turtles.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, in a news release, says Robert Glenn Hennessey, of Bayonne, New Jersey, faces four counts of violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits trading in wildlife that has been illegally captured, possessed, bought or sold.

NOLA.com reports Hennessey was charged Friday.

Federal court records do not describe how Hennessey allegedly broke the law, only that the offenses occurred between March 2016 and June 2017 in the Gray area of Terrebonne Parish.

Evans' office says Hennessey faces up to five years in prison per count and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.