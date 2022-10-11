Man charged with DUI after crashing into group of Boy Scouts

NEW YORK - Reports say a New York man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and ran into a group of Boy Scouts.

Thomas Murphy, 59, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly veered off the road in Manorville, New York and crashed into five victims, according to ABC News. One of the scouts, 12-year-old Andrew McMorris, died from his injuries.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and we will support them in any way that we can," said Boy Scouts of America Suffolk County Council CEO Ryan DiBernardo. "Our thoughts remain with the Scouts still recovering from this incident."

Reports say 15-year-old Thomas Lane was hospitalized with serious injuries. Danis Lane, 16, Kaden Lynch, 15, and Matthew Yakaboski, 15, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the scouts hiking along the shoulder of a road when Murphy's 2016 Mercedes allegedly rushed toward them, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in court Monday.