Man charged with cousin's murder in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin at their home that same morning.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Carl Pitts, 43, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office says Pitts confessed to shooting and killing his cousin Damona Moore early Monday morning. Authorities said the two lived at the same address where the shooting happened.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting.