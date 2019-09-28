84°
Man charged with capital murder in Texas deputy's death
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) - A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop near Houston.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Robert Solis has been charged in the Friday shooting death of Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Dhaliwal was shot from behind during a Friday afternoon traffic stop in a residential cul-de-sac near Houston. Gonzalez called him "a trailblazer" who was active in the community.
Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.
