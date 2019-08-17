84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man charged with attempted murder of Illinois state trooper

1 hour 41 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 August 17, 2019 6:21 PM August 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) - A 43-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois state trooper who was serving a warrant at the man's home.
 
Authorities say Volodymyr Dragan of Wheeling shot the 32-year-old trooper about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
 
The trooper was among a group of officers serving a warrant for aggravated assault on a police officer and other allegations stemming from a state police traffic stop on Interstate 294 early Thursday. The trooper's injuries were not life-threatening.
 
Dragan was scheduled for a bond hearing Saturday. He also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a police officer.
 
It was unclear Saturday whether Dragan has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days