Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man accused of shooting at a car while multiple people were inside.

Wednesday police were called to a location in the 2000 block of N. 17th Street in reference to a shooting. Authorities were told a man in a red shirt shot at a black vehicle that was leaving the area.

The suspect later left the scene in a gray vehicle. According to the arrest report, the vehicle was located on Fairfields Avenue and N. 30th Street. Three people were found inside including the alleged gunman Darnell Jones.

While police were speaking with Jones, the victim pulled up.

The victim advised she and two other people arrived at the address on N. 17th Street to fight someone. At some point, the two parties began arguing. As the victim and her occupants left, someone at the scene allegedly told Jones to shoot them.

The victim's vehicle was struck by four bullets.

Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest report didn't say if anyone else involved was charged.