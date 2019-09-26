71°
Man charged with arson after SUV set on fire

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a vehicle on fire earlier this year.

Fire officials say 59-year-old Ellis Gains III was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a June 15 incident. According to the fire department, Gaines intentionally set a 2007 Yukon on fire that was parked at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and 26th Street.

Gaines was charged with simple arson. His photo wasn't immediately provided. 

