Man charged with animal cruelty after choking ex-girlfriend's dog in viral video

SLIDELL - Police arrested a woman's estranged boyfriend after she shared a video on social media showing him choking her dog.

Police were alerted to the situation when the woman took to Facebook on Monday and posted the disturbing video showing the abuse. In the video recorded by the woman's doorbell camera, the man is seen wrapping a leash around the dog's neck and tightening the grip as if he's choking the animal.

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend left with her dog after the confrontation, saying he was holding the animal as a way of getting back at her.

The Slidell Police Department confirmed it was looking into the incident Tuesday, and the suspect, identified as Shane Mitchell, was apprehended just hours later.

Mitchell was booked into the Slidell Jail on cruelty to animals charges.

A court order was also secured returning the dog, named Ruby Jean, back to her rightful owner.