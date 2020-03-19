Man charged with 6th DWI after Thanksgiving Day crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected drunk driver on his sixth DWI offense after he crashed into another vehicle Thanksgiving Day.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to the 7000 block of Winbourne around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. There, they learned 41-year-old Taisean Ordone had allegedly crashed into a stopped vehicle.

Officers picked up the scent of alcohol coming off Ordone's breath and subjected him to an HGN test, which he performed poorly on. Ordone then took a breathalyzer test, which showed him to have a blood-alcohol level of .213, nearly three times the legal limit.

Police arrested Ordone and learned he had been arrested on DWI charges on five previous occasion over the past 10 years, including three convictions in 2009.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DW (sixth offense), reckless operation and driving while under suspension for a previous DWI.