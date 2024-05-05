Man charged with 11 counts of attempted murder for shooting into home

BAKER – A Baton Rouge man was charged with 11 counts of attempted murder after Baker Police say he fired multiple shots into a home earlier this month.

According to arrest records, the shooting happened before 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 at an unidentified home in Baker.

One victim told investigators that 23-year-old David Chambers, another man and Chambers’ girlfriend arrived at her home and started an argument. The victim after she went inside to get her phone, she stepped outside and heard three gunshots that were fired into the air.

The victim said several minutes alter a silver Pontiac belonging to Chamber’s girlfriend drove past the home and the driver fired between two to six shots from a revolver.

Investigators note that one projectile shattered a front glass door. A second projectile penetrated one of the home’s bedrooms and a third struck a vehicle in the driveway. The victim said 11 people, including three children under the age of 5-years-old, were at the home at the time of the shooting.

On Oct. 14, Police contacted Chambers’ girlfriend at Virginia College. The girlfriend said that the trio went to the home to fight the victim because Chambers cheated on her. The girlfriend said she decided she wouldn’t fight the victim because she was pregnant.

As the trio was leaving the scene, the girlfriend told police that the other man stood up through the sunroof and fired multiple shots into the air. When they returned home, Chamber’s asked for the keys to her car. The group then returned to Baker.

The girlfriend said that Chambers always carried a gun but not shots were fired during the second visit.

The other man turned himself into Baker Police. During an interview at the time of his arrest, the man admitted to firing two shots into the air to scare the victim who he said was running toward the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Chambers’ arrest for 11 counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was arrested Saturday afternoon.