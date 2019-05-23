79°
Man charged in death of daughter he mistook for intruder

2 hours 39 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 May 23, 2019 7:41 PM May 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have charged a man with killing his daughter, whom he mistook for a potential intruder.
 
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Jermaine Pressley faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to drug charges.
 
Sheriff's Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement that Pressley heard someone trying to enter his home, so he shot through a door.
 
Deputies said officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found heroin and cocaine in Pressley's Greenville home.
 
The coroner's office says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley.
 
Pressley is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

