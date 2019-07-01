92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man charged in cross burning near black residents' home

2 hours 30 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 July 01, 2019 12:03 PM July 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Hattiesburg American
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A man faces federal charges in a 2017 cross burning outside the home of African American residents in a small Mississippi town.
  
Court documents show Graham Williamson is charged with intimidating and interfering with fair housing and conspiring to use fire or explosives to commit a felony.
  
The U.S. attorney for south Mississippi filed an information June 24, saying on Oct. 24, 2017, Williamson and another person built a wooden cross and burned it "with the intention of intimidating and frightening" black residents of Seminary, about 70 miles south of Jackson.
  
An information is similar to an indictment but is often filed when a person facing charges waives the right to have a grand jury consider a case.
  
Court records Monday didn't list an attorney for Williamson.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days