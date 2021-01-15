Man charged in Capitol riot attended Baton Rouge rally days later

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol after protesters forced their way into the building last week attended a rally in Baton Rouge just days after the siege in Washington.

KATC cites federal court records saying Vaughn Gordon attended a pro-Trump rally the weekend following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Video filmed by WBRZ shows Gordon was in attendance outside the State Capitol on Saturday.

The documents also say Gordon posted several photos on Facebook the day of the riot showing him inside the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol. Some of the photos posted by Gordon featured the caption "Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas."

An FBI investigator says Gordon also alleged that some officers ushered people into the building at some point and didn't ask them to leave but limited them to the Rotunda. Gordon maintains he was peaceful for the duration of the riots and didn't vandalize anything.

Gordon faces two federal charges: one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings. He was released on bond Thursday under the condition he doesn't leave the Western District of Louisiana.