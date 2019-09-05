77°
Man charged in Atlanta college party shooting that injured 4

2 hours 41 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 September 05, 2019 5:25 AM September 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGXA

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the block party shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students.
 
News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.
 
Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.
 
The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren't the intended targets.
 
Campos says Williams isn't enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.
 
It's unclear whether Williams has an attorney.

