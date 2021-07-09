83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man charged in April killing outside Baton Rouge gas station

Friday, July 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a car outside a gas station, killing a man sitting inside. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Niya Green, 27, was arrested Friday in the April 21 killing along Greenwell Springs Road near Monterrey Boulevard.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Leroy Crum III, was found dead inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said surveillance video showed the suspected gunman fleeing the area after the gunfire erupted around 1:40 a.m.. The person seen in that video was later identified as Green. 

Green was booked on charges second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

