Man charged in abduction of 8-year-old Texas girl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.
Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hills.
Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested at the scene on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening, and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car . Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.
She has been taken to a hospital.
Online records don't list bond or an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.
