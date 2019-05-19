80°
Man charged in abduction of 8-year-old Texas girl

4 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 12:04 PM May 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFAA
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.
  
Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hills.
  
Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested at the scene on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
  
Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening, and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car . Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.
  
She has been taken to a hospital.
  
Online records don't list bond or an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.
