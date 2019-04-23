61°
Man charged for fighting, injuring nurses trying to administer medicine
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a patient accused of injuring two nurses.
At approximately 10:43 a.m. police were called to a facility in reference to an assault. According to the arrest report, Tolbert King attacked the nurses who were attempting to administer medicine.
During the struggle, one victim sustained a busted lip and broken finger, while the second sustained swelling to the side of his face.
King was charged with second-degree battery and battery of ER personnel/healthcare professional.
