Man charged after opening fire on victims, damaging vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man following a shooting reported earlier this year.

According to the arrest report, the victims were moving a vehicle in the 6000 block of Evangeline Street on January 13 when someone opened fire on them. The gunman was later identified as Brandon Williams.

Williams allegedly arrived at the scene on a bicycle. Deputies say the suspect parked across the street from the apartment and shot at the four victims.

Several bullets damaged a vehicle at the scene.

Williams was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal damage to property, and aggravated illegal carrying /discharging of a weapon.