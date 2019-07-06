Man caught beating his girlfriend on shoulder of I-10 West

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught beating his girlfriend on the interstate, Friday afternoon.

23-year-old Ty Thibodeaux was seen by multiple witnesses, assaulting a woman, police say was his girlfriend. The incident happened on the shoulder of I-10 westbound shortly before 7 P.M.

According to the arrest report, Thibodeaux threatened witness who tried to help and forced the victim to drive him further down the interstate where he was pulled over and arrested.

The victim suffered multiple injuries including a broken eye socket.

Thibdeaux faces charges of second degree battery.